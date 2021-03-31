Copper Chromated Arsenic Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Chromated copper arsenic (CCA), is a waterborne wood preservative introduced into wood by pressure impregnation. The active ingredients are chromium (47.5%), arsenic (34.0%) and copper (18.5%). The extraordinary effectiveness of CCA as a wood preservative lies in the combined action of these three elements. Copper, acts as a fungicide; arsenate, a form of arsenic, is an insecticide; and chromium, binds the ingredients to the wood.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Chromated Arsenic in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market 2019 (%)

The global Copper Chromated Arsenic market was valued at 60 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 57 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.2% during the forecast period. While the Copper Chromated Arsenic market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Chromated Arsenic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Copper Chromated Arsenic production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CCA-C

Others

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Timber & Poles

Building and Fencing

Utility Poles

Highway

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lonza

Koppers

Viance

Dolphin Bay

Goodfellow

Jinan Delan Chemicals

CRM Yingtan

Foshan Liyuan Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Chromated Arsenic Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Copper Chromated Arsenic Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Copper Chromated Arsenic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Chromated Arsenic Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Chromated Arsenic Companies

…continued

