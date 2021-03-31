CTO Distillation Market in India

Crude Tall Oil (CTO) is a by-product of the kraft pulping process used by many paper mills. Tall oil soap is collected at the mills and then acidulated to make crude tall oil. It is a mixture of fatty acids, rosin and Rubber neutral materials and forms water-in-oil emulsions and stabilizes mud systems at high bottom-hole temperatures. The CTO can then be further refined through the fractionation process to separate it into the components of tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, distilled tall oil, pitch and heads. (GP-CTO),

This report contains market size and forecasts of CTO Distillation in India, including the following market information:

India CTO Distillation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India CTO Distillation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

India CTO Distillation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in India CTO Distillation Market 2019 (%)

The global CTO Distillation market was valued at 2102.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2804.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. While the CTO Distillation market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the CTO Distillation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on CTO Distillation production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India CTO Distillation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India CTO Distillation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)

Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)

Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)

India CTO Distillation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

India CTO Distillation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Fuel and Additives

Adhesives & Sealants

Mining and Oilfield Chemicals

Coating and Inks

Rubber

Surfactant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total CTO Distillation Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total CTO Distillation Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India CTO Distillation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total India CTO Distillation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kraton

Westrock

Forchem

Georgia-Pacific

Eastman

Harima

OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

Lascaray

Segezha Group

IOP

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CTO Distillation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India CTO Distillation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India CTO Distillation Overall Market Size

2.1 India CTO Distillation Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India CTO Distillation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India CTO Distillation Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CTO Distillation Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India CTO Distillation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India CTO Distillation Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India CTO Distillation Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India CTO Distillation Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CTO Distillation Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers CTO Distillation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CTO Distillation Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 CTO Distillation Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 CTO Distillation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India CTO Distillation Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tall Oil Rosin (TOR)

4.1.3 Tall Oil Pitch (TOP)

4.1.4 Distilled Tall Oil (DTO)

4.1.5 Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA)

4.2 By Type – India CTO Distillation Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India CTO Distillation Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India CTO Distillation Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India CTO Distillation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India CTO Distillation Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India CTO Distillation Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India CTO Distillation Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India CTO Distillation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India CTO Distillation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India CTO Distillation Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Fuel and Additives

5.1.3 Adhesives & Sealants

5.1.4 Mining and Oilfield Chemicals

5.1.5 Coating and Inks

5.1.6 Rubber

5.1.7 Surfactant

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – India CTO Distillation Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India CTO Distillation Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India CTO Distillation Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India CTO Distillation Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India CTO Distillation Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India CTO Distillation Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India CTO Distillation Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India CTO Distillation Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India CTO Distillation Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kraton

6.1.1 Kraton Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kraton Business Overview

6.1.3 Kraton CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kraton Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kraton Key News

6.2 Westrock

6.2.1 Westrock Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Westrock Business Overview

6.2.3 Westrock CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Westrock Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Westrock Key News

6.3 Forchem

6.3.1 Forchem Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Forchem Business Overview

6.3.3 Forchem CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Forchem Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Forchem Key News

6.4 Georgia-Pacific

6.4.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview

6.4.3 Georgia-Pacific CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Georgia-Pacific Key News

6.5 Eastman

6.5.1 Eastman Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Eastman Business Overview

6.5.3 Eastman CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Eastman Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Eastman Key News

6.6 Harima

6.6.1 Harima Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Harima Business Overview

6.6.3 Harima CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Harima Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Harima Key News

6.7 OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

6.6.1 OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik Corporate Summary

6.6.2 OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik Business Overview

6.6.3 OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 OOO Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik Key News

6.8 Lascaray

6.8.1 Lascaray Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Lascaray Business Overview

6.8.3 Lascaray CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Lascaray Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Lascaray Key News

6.9 Segezha Group

6.9.1 Segezha Group Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Segezha Group Business Overview

6.9.3 Segezha Group CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Segezha Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Segezha Group Key News

6.10 IOP

6.10.1 IOP Corporate Summary

6.10.2 IOP Business Overview

6.10.3 IOP CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 IOP Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 IOP Key News

6.11 DRT

6.11.1 DRT Corporate Summary

6.11.2 DRT CTO Distillation Business Overview

6.11.3 DRT CTO Distillation Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 DRT Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 DRT Key News

7 CTO Distillation Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 CTO Distillation Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India CTO Distillation Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India CTO Distillation Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India CTO Distillation Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local CTO Distillation Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local CTO Distillation Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local CTO Distillation Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local CTO Distillation Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of CTO Distillation Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 CTO Distillation Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India CTO Distillation Export Market

7.3.2 India CTO Distillation Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India CTO Distillation Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on CTO Distillation Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 CTO Distillation Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

