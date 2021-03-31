All news

E-Coat Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Coat in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia E-Coat Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia E-Coat Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-Coat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-Coat production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia E-Coat Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anodic Epoxy
Anodic Acrylic
Cathodic Epoxy
Cathodic Acrylic

Southeast Asia E-Coat Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Heavy-Duty Equipment
Appliances

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total E-Coat Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total E-Coat Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Axalta Coating Systems
PPG Industries, Inc.
BASF SE
Nippon Paint Holdings
The Valspar Corporation
Tatung Fine Chemicals
KCC Corporation
Luvata Oy
Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd
NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.
Koch Membrane System, Inc
ClearClad
Therma-Tron-X
The Decc Company

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 E-Coat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia E-Coat Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia E-Coat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia E-Coat Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top E-Coat Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia E-Coat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia E-Coat Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia E-Coat Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia E-Coat Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Coat Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers E-Coat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Coat Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 E-Coat Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Coat Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Anodic Epoxy
4.1.3 Anodic Acrylic
4.1.4 Cathodic Epoxy
4.1.5 Cathodic Acrylic
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia E-Coat Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia E-Coat Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Passenger Cars
5.1.3 Commercial Vehicles
5.1.4 Automotive Parts & Accessories
5.1.5 Heavy-Duty Equipment

……Continuned

All news

