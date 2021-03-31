E-Coat Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out, wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Coat in US, including the following market information:

US E-Coat Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US E-Coat Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US E-Coat Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US E-Coat Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-Coat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-Coat production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US E-Coat Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US E-Coat Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anodic Epoxy

Anodic Acrylic

Cathodic Epoxy

Cathodic Acrylic

US E-Coat Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US E-Coat Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Heavy-Duty Equipment

Appliances

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total E-Coat Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total E-Coat Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US E-Coat Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US E-Coat Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings

The Valspar Corporation

Tatung Fine Chemicals

KCC Corporation

Luvata Oy

Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

Koch Membrane System, Inc

ClearClad

Therma-Tron-X

The Decc Company

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-Coat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US E-Coat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US E-Coat Overall Market Size

2.1 US E-Coat Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US E-Coat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US E-Coat Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-Coat Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US E-Coat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US E-Coat Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US E-Coat Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US E-Coat Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 E-Coat Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers E-Coat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Coat Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 E-Coat Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-Coat Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US E-Coat Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Anodic Epoxy

4.1.3 Anodic Acrylic

4.1.4 Cathodic Epoxy

4.1.5 Cathodic Acrylic

4.2 By Type – US E-Coat Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US E-Coat Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US E-Coat Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US E-Coat Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US E-Coat Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US E-Coat Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US E-Coat Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US E-Coat Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US E-Coat Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

……Continuned

