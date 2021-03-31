Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Ethylene acrylic acid adhesive is the copolymer of ethylene and acrylic acid. Ethylene Acrylic Acid (EAA) copolymers provide a unique combination of properties that take advantage of respective comonomers (E and AA), used in their preparation. The presence of AA reduces the crystallinity of E segments. Increasing the AA content in a copolymer, will not only result in a more amorphous molecule, but will also significantly improve the adhesion performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive in China, including the following market information:

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Tonnes)

Top Five Competitors in China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market 2019 (%)

The global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive market was valued at 1455.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1564.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. While the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Film Grade

Extrusion Coating Grade

Dispersible Grade

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Tonnes)

China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Packaging Applications

Industrial Applications

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Total China Ethylene Acrylic Acid Adhesive Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Honeywell

LyondellBasell

Michelman

