Flavors Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Flavor is the sensory impression of a food or other substance, and is determined mainly by the chemical senses of taste and smell. The “trigeminal senses”, which detect chemical irritants in the mouth and throat as well as temperature and texture, are also very important to the overall Gestalt of flavor perception. The flavor of the food, as such, can be altered with natural or artificial flavorants, which affect these senses. Flavorant is defined as a substance that gives another substance flavor, altering the characteristics of the solute, causing it to become sweet, sour, tangy, etc. Although the terms “flavoring” or “flavorant” in common language denote the combined chemical sensations of taste and smell, the same terms are usually used in the fragrance and flavors industry to refer to edible chemicals and extracts that alter the flavor of food and food products through the sense of smell. Due to the high cost or unavailability of natural flavor extracts, most commercial flavorants are nature-identical, which means that they are the chemical equivalent of natural flavors but chemically synthesized rather than being extracted from the source materials. Identification of nature-identical flavorants are done using technology such as headspace techniques.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flavors in China, including the following market information:

China Flavors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Flavors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Flavors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Flavors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flavors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flavors production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Flavors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Flavors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Flavoring Substances

Nature-identical Flavoring Substances

Artificial Flavoring Substances

China Flavors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Flavors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

hard candy, cookies and other baked goods

soft drinks, beverages, ice cream, other cold drink

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flavors Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flavors Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Flavors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Flavors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Givaudan

Firmenich

IFF

Symrise

Takasago

Sensient Flavors

Mane SA

T·Hasegawa

International Flavors＆Fragrances

Robertet SA

WILD

McCormick

Synergy Flavor

Prova

Apple F&F

CFF-Boton

Huabao Group

Bairun F&F

Chunfa Bio-Tech

Tianning F&F

Artsci Bio

Baihua F&F

Hangman

Hodia Flavor

Wincom F&F

Huayang F&F

Meiyi F&F

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flavors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Flavors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Flavors Overall Market Size

2.1 China Flavors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Flavors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Flavors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flavors Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Flavors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Flavors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Flavors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Flavors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flavors Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Flavors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flavors Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Flavors Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flavors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Flavors Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Natural Flavoring Substances

4.1.3 Nature-identical Flavoring Substances

4.1.4 Artificial Flavoring Substances

4.2 By Type – China Flavors Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Flavors Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Flavors Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Flavors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Flavors Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Flavors Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Flavors Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Flavors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Flavors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Flavors Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 hard candy, cookies and other baked goods

5.1.3 soft drinks, beverages, ice cream, other cold drink

5.2 By Application – China Flavors Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Flavors Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Flavors Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Flavors Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Flavors Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Flavors Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Flavors Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Flavors Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Flavors Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Givaudan

6.1.1 Givaudan Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Givaudan Business Overview

6.1.3 Givaudan Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Givaudan Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Givaudan Key News

6.2 Firmenich

6.2.1 Firmenich Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Firmenich Business Overview

6.2.3 Firmenich Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Firmenich Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Firmenich Key News

6.3 IFF

6.3.1 IFF Corporate Summary

6.3.2 IFF Business Overview

6.3.3 IFF Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 IFF Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 IFF Key News

6.4 Symrise

6.4.1 Symrise Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Symrise Business Overview

6.4.3 Symrise Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Symrise Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Symrise Key News

6.5 Takasago

6.5.1 Takasago Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Takasago Business Overview

6.5.3 Takasago Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Takasago Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Takasago Key News

6.6 Sensient Flavors

6.6.1 Sensient Flavors Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sensient Flavors Business Overview

6.6.3 Sensient Flavors Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Sensient Flavors Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Sensient Flavors Key News

6.7 Mane SA

6.6.1 Mane SA Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Mane SA Business Overview

6.6.3 Mane SA Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Mane SA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Mane SA Key News

6.8 T·Hasegawa

6.8.1 T·Hasegawa Corporate Summary

6.8.2 T·Hasegawa Business Overview

6.8.3 T·Hasegawa Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 T·Hasegawa Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 T·Hasegawa Key News

6.9 International Flavors＆Fragrances

6.9.1 International Flavors＆Fragrances Corporate Summary

6.9.2 International Flavors＆Fragrances Business Overview

6.9.3 International Flavors＆Fragrances Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 International Flavors＆Fragrances Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 International Flavors＆Fragrances Key News

6.10 Robertet SA

6.10.1 Robertet SA Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Robertet SA Business Overview

6.10.3 Robertet SA Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Robertet SA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Robertet SA Key News

6.11 WILD

6.11.1 WILD Corporate Summary

6.11.2 WILD Flavors Business Overview

6.11.3 WILD Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 WILD Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 WILD Key News

6.12 McCormick

6.12.1 McCormick Corporate Summary

6.12.2 McCormick Flavors Business Overview

6.12.3 McCormick Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 McCormick Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 McCormick Key News

6.13 Synergy Flavor

6.13.1 Synergy Flavor Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Synergy Flavor Flavors Business Overview

6.13.3 Synergy Flavor Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Synergy Flavor Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Synergy Flavor Key News

6.14 Prova

6.14.1 Prova Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Prova Flavors Business Overview

6.14.3 Prova Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Prova Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Prova Key News

6.15 Apple F&F

6.15.1 Apple F&F Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Apple F&F Flavors Business Overview

6.15.3 Apple F&F Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Apple F&F Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Apple F&F Key News

6.16 CFF-Boton

6.16.1 CFF-Boton Corporate Summary

6.16.2 CFF-Boton Flavors Business Overview

6.16.3 CFF-Boton Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 CFF-Boton Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 CFF-Boton Key News

6.17 Huabao Group

6.17.1 Huabao Group Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Huabao Group Flavors Business Overview

6.17.3 Huabao Group Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Huabao Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Huabao Group Key News

6.18 Bairun F&F

6.18.1 Bairun F&F Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Bairun F&F Flavors Business Overview

6.18.3 Bairun F&F Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Bairun F&F Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Bairun F&F Key News

6.19 Chunfa Bio-Tech

6.19.1 Chunfa Bio-Tech Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Chunfa Bio-Tech Flavors Business Overview

6.19.3 Chunfa Bio-Tech Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Chunfa Bio-Tech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Chunfa Bio-Tech Key News

6.20 Tianning F&F

6.20.1 Tianning F&F Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Tianning F&F Flavors Business Overview

6.20.3 Tianning F&F Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Tianning F&F Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Tianning F&F Key News

6.21 Artsci Bio

6.21.1 Artsci Bio Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Artsci Bio Flavors Business Overview

6.21.3 Artsci Bio Flavors Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Artsci Bio Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

.

.

.

.

….. continued

