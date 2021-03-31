All news

Global 3D Laser Scanners Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects  South Korea  ing a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create “point clouds” of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Laser Scanners in  South Korea   , including the following market information:

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in  South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market 2019 (%)

The global 3D Laser Scanners market was valued at 704.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach  SOUTH KOREA  $ 797.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the 3D Laser Scanners market size in  South Korea    was  SOUTH KOREA  $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach  SOUTH KOREA  $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 3D Laser Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind South Korea  try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b South Korea  inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 3D Laser Scanners production and consumption in  South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Handheld

Tripod Mounted

Automated & CMM-based

Desktop & Stationary

 

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Oil and gas, Energy and Power

Automotive and Transportation

Manufacturing and Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Revenues in  South Korea   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Revenues Share in  South Korea   , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total  South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon (Leica)

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Laser Scanners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:  South Korea    3D Laser Scanners Overall Market Size…continue

 

