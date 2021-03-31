All news

Global 3D Laser Scanners Market in UK Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create “point clouds” of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Laser Scanners in UK, including the following market information:
UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
UK 3D Laser Scanners Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in UK 3D Laser Scanners Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 3D Laser Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 3D Laser Scanners production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Handheld
Tripod Mounted
Automated & CMM-based
Desktop & Stationary

UK 3D Laser Scanners Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Medical and Healthcare
Architecture and Engineering
Oil and gas, Energy and Power
Automotive and Transportation
Manufacturing and Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total 3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total 3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Faro
Trimble
Topcon
Hexagon (Leica)
Nikon Metrology
Creaform (AMETEK)
Teledyne Optech
Z+F GmbH
Maptek
Kreon Technologies
Shapegrabber
Surphaser
Riegl
3D Digital

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Laser Scanners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK 3D Laser Scanners Overall Market Size
2.1 UK 3D Laser Scanners Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK 3D Laser Scanners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK 3D Laser Scanners Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

