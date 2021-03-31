All news

Global Advanced CO2 Sensors Market in China Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect for 2021

A carbon dioxide sensor or CO2 sensor is an instrument for the measurement of carbon dioxide gas. The most common principles for CO2 sensors are infrared gas sensors (NDIR) and chemical gas sensors. Measuring carbon dioxide is important in monitoring indoor air quality, the function of the lungs in the form of a capnograph device, and many industrial processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced CO2 Sensors in China, including the following market information:
China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Advanced CO2 Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Advanced CO2 Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Advanced CO2 Sensors production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
NDIR CO2 Sensor
Chemical CO2 Sensor

China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Building Automation
Air Conditioners
Air Purifier
Industrial
Healthcare
Automotive
Petrochemical
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Siemens AG
Honeywell
Vaisala
SenseAir (Asahi Kasei)
Amphenol
Sensirion AG
Trane
E + E ELEKTRONIK
Figaro
Gas Sensing Solutions
Ati Airtest Technologies
Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics(Henan Hanwei Electronics)
Digital Control System Inc
ELT SENSOR.
Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronics

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Advanced CO2 Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 China Advanced CO2 Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Advanced CO2 Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Advanced CO2 Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

