Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays,

component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Communication System
Surveillance System
Navigation System

Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Defence
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Thales
Raytheon
Harris
Indra
BAE Systems
Honeywell International
Sierra Nevada Corp
Telephonics Corporation

 

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Communication System
4.1.3 Surveillance System
4.1.4 Navigation System
4.2 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Defence
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Italy Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Lockheed Martin
6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview
6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News
6.2 Northrop Grumman
6.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview
6.2.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

….….Continued

 

