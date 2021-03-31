Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hospital-profitability-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-23

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in France, including the following market information:

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-global-china-superconducting-magnetic-energy-storage-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-17

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defence

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-alkaline-battery-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025-2021-03-13

Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Communication System

4.1.3 Surveillance System

4.1.4 Navigation System

4.2 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defence

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lockheed Martin

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.2 Northrop Grumman

6.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

6.2.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

6.3 Thales

6.3.1 Thales Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Thales Business Overview

6.3.3 Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Thales Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Thales Key News

6.4 Raytheon

6.4.1 Raytheon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Raytheon Business Overview

6.4.3 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Raytheon Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Raytheon Key News

6.5 Harris

6.5.1 Harris Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Harris Business Overview

6.5.3 Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Harris Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Harris Key News

6.6 Indra

6.6.1 Indra Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Indra Business Overview

6.6.3 Indra Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Indra Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Indra Key News

6.7 BAE Systems

6.6.1 BAE Systems Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

6.6.3 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BAE Systems Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BAE Systems Key News

6.8 Honeywell International

6.8.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

6.8.3 Honeywell International Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Honeywell International Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Honeywell International Key News

6.9 Sierra Nevada Corp

6.9.1 Sierra Nevada Corp Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sierra Nevada Corp Business Overview

6.9.3 Sierra Nevada Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sierra Nevada Corp Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sierra Nevada Corp Key News

6.10 Telephonics Corporation

6.10.1 Telephonics Corporation Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Telephonics Corporation Business Overview

6.10.3 Telephonics Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Telephonics Corporation Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105