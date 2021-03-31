Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defence

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Communication System

4.1.3 Surveillance System

4.1.4 Navigation System

4.2 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defence

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lockheed Martin

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.2 Northrop Grumman

6.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

6.2.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

6.3 Thales

6.3.1 Thales Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Thales Business Overview

6.3.3 Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Thales Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Thales Key News

6.4 Raytheon

6.4.1 Raytheon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Raytheon Business Overview

6.4.3 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Raytheon Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Raytheon Key News

6.5 Harris

6.5.1 Harris Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Harris Business Overview

6.5.3 Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Harris Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Harris Key News

6.6 Indra

6.6.1 Indra Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Indra Business Overview

6.6.3 Indra Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Indra Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Indra Key News

6.7 BAE Systems

6.6.1 BAE Systems Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

6.6.3 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BAE Systems Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BAE Systems Key News

6.8 Honeywell International

6.8.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

6.8.3 Honeywell International Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Honeywell International Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Honeywell International Key News

6.9 Sierra Nevada Corp

6.9.1 Sierra Nevada Corp Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sierra Nevada Corp Business Overview

6.9.3 Sierra Nevada Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sierra Nevada Corp Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sierra Nevada Corp Key News

6.10 Telephonics Corporation

6.10.1 Telephonics Corporation Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Telephonics Corporation Business Overview

6.10.3 Telephonics Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Telephonics Corporation Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Telephonics Corporation Key News

6.11 Frequentis AG

6.11.1 Frequentis AG Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Business Overview

6.11.3 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Frequentis AG Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Frequentis AG Key News

7 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue in Germany (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales in Germany (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales in Germany (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue in Germany, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales in Germany, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales in Germany, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 21. Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

Table 23. Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 24. Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Thales Corporate Summary

Table 26. Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 27. Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Raytheon Corporate Summary

Table 29. Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 30. Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Harris Corporate Summary

Table 32. Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 33. Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Indra Corporate Summary

Table 35. Indra Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 36. Indra Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. BAE Systems Corporate Summary

Table 38. BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 39. BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Honeywell International Corporate Summary

Table 41. Honeywell International Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 42. Honeywell International Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Sierra Nevada Corp Corporate Summary

Table 44. Sierra Nevada Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Offerings

Table 45. Sierra Nevada Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

….….Continued

