Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Communication System

Surveillance System

Navigation System

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Defence

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020

(Estimated), (Units)

Total Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Raytheon

Harris

Indra

BAE Systems

Honeywell International

Sierra Nevada Corp

Telephonics Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Air Traffic Control (ATC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Communication System

4.1.3 Surveillance System

4.1.4 Navigation System

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Defence

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lockheed Martin

6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.1.3 Lockheed Martin Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lockheed Martin Key News

6.2 Northrop Grumman

6.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

6.2.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

6.3 Thales

6.3.1 Thales Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Thales Business Overview

6.3.3 Thales Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Thales Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Thales Key News

6.4 Raytheon

6.4.1 Raytheon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Raytheon Business Overview

6.4.3 Raytheon Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Raytheon Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Raytheon Key News

6.5 Harris

6.5.1 Harris Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Harris Business Overview

6.5.3 Harris Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Harris Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Harris Key News

6.6 Indra

6.6.1 Indra Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Indra Business Overview

6.6.3 Indra Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Indra Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Indra Key News

6.7 BAE Systems

6.6.1 BAE Systems Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

6.6.3 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BAE Systems Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BAE Systems Key News

6.8 Honeywell International

6.8.1 Honeywell International Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

6.8.3 Honeywell International Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Honeywell International Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Honeywell International Key News

6.9 Sierra Nevada Corp

6.9.1 Sierra Nevada Corp Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Sierra Nevada Corp Business Overview

6.9.3 Sierra Nevada Corp Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Sierra Nevada Corp Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Sierra Nevada Corp Key News

6.10 Telephonics Corporation

6.10.1 Telephonics Corporation Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Telephonics Corporation Business Overview

6.10.3 Telephonics Corporation Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Telephonics Corporation Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Telephonics Corporation Key News

6.11 Frequentis AG

6.11.1 Frequentis AG Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Business Overview

6.11.3 Frequentis AG Air Traffic Control (ATC) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Frequentis AG Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Frequentis AG Key News

7 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity and Value in Southeast Asia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

7.2.1 Southeast Asia Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Southeast Asia Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Southeast Asia Key Local Air Traffic Control (ATC) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Production Sold in Southeast Asia and Sold Other Than Southeast Asia by Manufacturers

7.3 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Export and Import in Southeast Asia

7.3.1 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Export Market

7.3.2 Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Southeast Asia Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Air Traffic Control (ATC) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Distributors and Sales Agents in Southeast Asia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

….….Continued

