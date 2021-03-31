All news

Global Asphalt Plants Market Research Report 2024

Asphalt Plants also known as Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt Plants in India, including the following market information:
India Asphalt Plants Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Asphalt Plants Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Asphalt Plants Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Asphalt Plants Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Asphalt Plants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Asphalt Plants production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Asphalt Plants Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Asphalt Plants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Below 240t/h
240t/h-320t/h
Above 320t/h

India Asphalt Plants Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Asphalt Plants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Road Construction
Other Application

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Asphalt Plants Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Asphalt Plants Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Asphalt Plants Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Asphalt Plants Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
MARINI
Ammann
Lintec
WIRTGEN
Astec
Nikko
Sany
Tietuo Machinery
XRMC
Roady
GP Günter Papenburg
Yalong
Liaoyang Road Construction Machinery
Luda
Xinhai
Tanaka Iron Works
SPECO
Huatong Kinetics
NFLG
Southeast Construction Machinery
Yima
Jilin Road Construction Machinery
Zoomlion
D&G Machinery
speedcrafts
Capious Roadtech
Atlas Industries

