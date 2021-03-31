Global Automotive Power Window Motor Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Automotive power window motor is an electrical motor which is used to raise automobile power window which converts electrical energy into mechanical energy, transferring or transforming electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction.

Power window or electric window lifts are automobile windows which can be raised and lowered by depressing a button or switch, as opposed to using a hand-turned crank handle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Power Window Motor in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Power Window Motor market was valued at 4698.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4993 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Power Window Motor market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Power Window Motor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Power Window Motor production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

DC 12V Motor

DC 24V Motor

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Power Window Motor Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Power Window Motor Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Denso

Brose

Bosch

Mabuchi

SHIROKI

Aisin

Antolin

Magna

Valeo

DY Auto

Johnson Electric

Lames

Hi-Lex

Ningbo Hengte

MITSUBA

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Power Window Motor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Automotive Power Window Motor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

