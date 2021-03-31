All news

Global Automotive Vacuum Pump Market in FRANCE Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Vacuum Pump in France, including the following market information:
France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
France Automotive Vacuum Pump Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Vacuum Pump market was valued at 2182.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2471.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Vacuum Pump market size in France was US$  million in 2019, and
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Vacuum Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Vacuum Pump production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Electric Vacuum Pumps
Mechanical Vacuum Pumps
As of 2018, mechanical vacuum pumps segment dominates the market contributing more than 75% of the total market share.

France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle

Vacuum pump is major applied in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle, in 2018, demand for passenger vehicle occupied the largest market, with 77% share.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Bosch
Hella
Rheinmetall
Magna International
Stackpole International

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Automotive Vacuum Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 France Automotive Vacuum Pump Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Automotive Vacuum Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Automotive Vacuum Pump Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

