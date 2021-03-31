Global Biofertilizer Market in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Biofertilizer are the substances which make use of microorganisms to fertile the soil. These fertilizers are not harmful to crops or other plants like the chemical fertilizers. They are actually taken from the animal wastes along with the microbial mixtures. Microorganisms are used to increase the level of nutrients in the plants. They let the plants grow in a healthy environment. They are also environment friendly and do not cause the pollution of any sort. Use of biofertilizers in the soil, makes the plants healthy as well as protect them from getting any diseases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofertilizer in China, including the following market information:

China Biofertilizer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Biofertilizer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Biofertilizer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Biofertilizer Market 2019 (%)

The global Biofertilizer market was valued at 2673.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3642.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biofertilizer production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Biofertilizer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nitrogen-fixing

Phosphate-solubilizing

Potash-mobilizing

Others

China Biofertilizer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Biofertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Pulses & Oilseeds

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biofertilizer Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Biofertilizer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Novozymes

Biomax

RIZOBACTER

Agri Life

Symborg

National Fertilizers Limited

Batian

Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

Maboshi

Fertilzer King

Jinggeng Tianxia

Taigu Biological

Taibao Biological

Genliduo Bio-Tech

Beijing Leili Group

Qingdong Nongke

Yunye

Aokun Biological

XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biofertilizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Biofertilizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Biofertilizer Overall Market Size

2.1 China Biofertilizer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Biofertilizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Biofertilizer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biofertilizer Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Biofertilizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Biofertilizer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Biofertilizer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Biofertilizer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofertilizer Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Biofertilizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofertilizer Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Biofertilizer Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofertilizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Biofertilizer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nitrogen-fixing

4.1.3 Phosphate-solubilizing

4.1.4 Potash-mobilizing

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – China Biofertilizer Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Biofertilizer Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Biofertilizer Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Biofertilizer Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Biofertilizer Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Biofertilizer Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Biofertilizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Biofertilizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Biofertilizer Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Cereals & Grains

5.1.3 Pulses & Oilseeds

5.1.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – China Biofertilizer Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Biofertilizer Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Biofertilizer Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Biofertilizer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Biofertilizer Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Biofertilizer Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Biofertilizer Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Biofertilizer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Biofertilizer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Novozymes

6.1.1 Novozymes Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Novozymes Business Overview

6.1.3 Novozymes Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Novozymes Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Novozymes Key News

6.2 Biomax

6.2.1 Biomax Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Biomax Business Overview

6.2.3 Biomax Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Biomax Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Biomax Key News

6.3 RIZOBACTER

6.3.1 RIZOBACTER Corporate Summary

6.3.2 RIZOBACTER Business Overview

6.3.3 RIZOBACTER Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 RIZOBACTER Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 RIZOBACTER Key News

6.4 Agri Life

6.4.1 Agri Life Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Agri Life Business Overview

6.4.3 Agri Life Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Agri Life Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Agri Life Key News

6.5 Symborg

6.5.1 Symborg Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Symborg Business Overview

6.5.3 Symborg Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Symborg Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Symborg Key News

6.6 National Fertilizers Limited

6.6.1 National Fertilizers Limited Corporate Summary

6.6.2 National Fertilizers Limited Business Overview

6.6.3 National Fertilizers Limited Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 National Fertilizers Limited Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 National Fertilizers Limited Key News

6.7 Batian

6.6.1 Batian Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Batian Business Overview

6.6.3 Batian Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Batian Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Batian Key News

6.8 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry

6.8.1 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Business Overview

6.8.3 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Xi’an Delong Bio-industry Key News

6.9 Maboshi

6.9.1 Maboshi Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Maboshi Business Overview

6.9.3 Maboshi Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Maboshi Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Maboshi Key News

6.10 Fertilzer King

6.10.1 Fertilzer King Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Fertilzer King Business Overview

6.10.3 Fertilzer King Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Fertilzer King Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Fertilzer King Key News

6.11 Jinggeng Tianxia

6.11.1 Jinggeng Tianxia Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Jinggeng Tianxia Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.11.3 Jinggeng Tianxia Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Jinggeng Tianxia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Jinggeng Tianxia Key News

6.12 Taigu Biological

6.12.1 Taigu Biological Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Taigu Biological Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.12.3 Taigu Biological Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Taigu Biological Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Taigu Biological Key News

6.13 Taibao Biological

6.13.1 Taibao Biological Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Taibao Biological Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.13.3 Taibao Biological Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Taibao Biological Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Taibao Biological Key News

6.14 Genliduo Bio-Tech

6.14.1 Genliduo Bio-Tech Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Genliduo Bio-Tech Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.14.3 Genliduo Bio-Tech Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Genliduo Bio-Tech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Genliduo Bio-Tech Key News

6.15 Beijing Leili Group

6.15.1 Beijing Leili Group Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Beijing Leili Group Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.15.3 Beijing Leili Group Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Beijing Leili Group Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Beijing Leili Group Key News

6.16 Qingdong Nongke

6.16.1 Qingdong Nongke Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Qingdong Nongke Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.16.3 Qingdong Nongke Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Qingdong Nongke Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Qingdong Nongke Key News

6.17 Yunye

6.17.1 Yunye Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Yunye Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.17.3 Yunye Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Yunye Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Yunye Key News

6.18 Aokun Biological

6.18.1 Aokun Biological Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Aokun Biological Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.18.3 Aokun Biological Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Aokun Biological Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Aokun Biological Key News

6.19 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology

6.19.1 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Corporate Summary

6.19.2 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.19.3 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.19.5 XinJiang StarSeed Science and Technology Key News

6.20 Laimujia

6.20.1 Laimujia Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Laimujia Biofertilizer Business Overview

6.20.3 Laimujia Biofertilizer Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Laimujia Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Laimujia Key News

7 Biofertilizer Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

