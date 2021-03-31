Global Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market in Japan – Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. Caustic Soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic Soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Caustic Soda Prills 99% in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market 2019 (%)
The global Caustic Soda Prills 99% market was valued at 799.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 895 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Caustic Soda Prills 99% market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caustic Soda Prills 99% manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caustic Soda Prills 99% production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Caustic Soda Microprills
Caustic Soda Pearl
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pulp & Paper
Aluminum Metal
Chemical and Petroleum Products
Soaps and Detergents
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Solvay
Befar Group
Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical
AkzoNobel
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor
Asahi Glass
Tokuyama Corp
Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical
Arabian Alkali Company SODA
JSC Kaustik
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
….. continued
