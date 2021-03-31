Global Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market in South Korea – Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. Caustic Soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic Soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caustic Soda Prills 99% in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market 2019 (%)

The global Caustic Soda Prills 99% market was valued at 799.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 895 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Caustic Soda Prills 99% market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caustic Soda Prills 99% manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caustic Soda Prills 99% production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Caustic Soda Microprills

Caustic Soda Pearl

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pulp & Paper

Aluminum Metal

Chemical and Petroleum Products

Soaps and Detergents

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Solvay

Befar Group

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corp

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Arabian Alkali Company SODA

JSC Kaustik

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….. continued

