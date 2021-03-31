All news

Global Cold Chain Logistics in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Cold Chain Logistics in China Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Logistics in China, including the following market information:
China Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 (%)
The global Cold Chain Logistics market was valued at 239620 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 418070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-speculum-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-23

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cold Chain Logistics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cold Chain Logistics in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Logistics market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Airways
Roadways
Seaways

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-box-making-machines-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-18
China Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-or-autonomous-emergency-braking-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-16
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Cold Chain Logistics Overall Market Size
2.1 China Cold Chain Logistics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

… continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Five Star Hotel Market 2021-2026 Key Segments and Top Companies Analysis: Marriott International, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott), Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

anita_adroit

The recent report on the Global Five Star Hotel Market covers all the vital aspects of the business space that fuel the industry expansion in coming years. The business strategies mentioned in the report are thoroughly analyzed based on product type, leading players, application and worldwide regions. Comparative study of the past and the current […]
All news

Buspirone Market 2021-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Laboratoires Servier, Apotex, Mylan, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Buspirone Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Buspirone market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The Buspirone market report elaborates insights on […]
All news

Ag Anti-microbial Dressings�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Ag Anti-microbial Dressings Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present […]