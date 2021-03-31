All news

Global Cold Chain Logistics in Italy Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Logistics in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 (%)
The global Cold Chain Logistics market was valued at 239620 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 418070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

 

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cold Chain Logistics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cold Chain Logistics in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Logistics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Airways
Roadways
Seaways

Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

 

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy Cold Chain Logistics Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Cold Chain Logistics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

… continued

 

