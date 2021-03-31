All news

Global Cold Chain Logistics in UK Market Research Report 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Cold Chain Logistics in UK Market Research Report 2020-2026

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Logistics in UK, including the following market information:
UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in UK Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 (%)
The global Cold Chain Logistics market was valued at 239620 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 418070 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharma-excipients-market-research-report-2021-2027-growth-rate-top-manufacturers-share-total-revenues-segment-analysis-with-product-overview-and-scope-swot-analysis-2021-03-24

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Cold Chain Logistics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Cold Chain Logistics in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cold Chain Logistics market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Airways
Roadways
Seaways

UK Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-brand-licensing-market-by-player-region-type-application-and-sales-channel-2021-03-18

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cold Chain Logistics Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

 

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laminated-busbar-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-16

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Cold Chain Logistics Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Cold Chain Logistics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

… continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Copper Alloy Heat Sinks Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2028

ajay

“Scope of the Global Copper Alloy Heat Sinks Market To define the market sizes of various segments & economies in recent years and to forecast the values over the forecast period, the global Copper Alloy Heat Sinks market report is presented. Within each of the countries and geographies participating in the analysis, the research study […]
All news

Cladding Materials Market Analysis Report Analysis 2021-2030

atul

Growth Prospects of the Global Cladding Materials Market The comprehensive study on the Cladding Materials market provides crucial insights to the stakeholders who are vying to solidify their presence in the current and future market landscape. The various factors that are likely to shape the course of the Cladding Materials Market over the next decade […]
All news News

Anesthetic Gas Scavenging System Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Patterson Scientific,Hugo Sachs Elektronik, BGS GENERAL, Atlas Copco Medical Air, Kruuse, Foures, Millennium Medical Products

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Anesthetic Gas Scavenging System Market is growing rapidly and making a significant contribution to the global economy in terms of sales, growth rate, market share, and size. The Anesthetic Gas Scavenging System Market Report is a comprehensive research document that provides readers with […]