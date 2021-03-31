Global Cresylic Acid Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Cresylic acid is a generic term referring to combinations of both cresols and xylenols along with phenol or various other alkylphenols (ethylphenols, propylphenols, etc.). Cresylic acid is categories under the weak acid family, which is partly miscible in the aqueous solution and has low vapour pressure. On the basis of the flammability, cresylic acid is not flammable but it can burn when not stored under recommended conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresylic Acid in China, including the following market information:

China Cresylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Cresylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

China Cresylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Cresylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

The global Cresylic Acid market was valued at 639.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 747.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Cresylic Acid market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cresylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cresylic Acid production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Cresylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Two-Component Cresylic Acid

Three-Component Cresylic Acid

Multi-Component Cresylic Acid

The proportion of two-component cresylic acid in 2019 is about 43.76%. And the proportion of three-component cresylic acid, multi-component cresylic acid is about 30.35% and 25.90%, respectively. We expect the proportion of two-component cresylic acid to reach 50.76% by 2026.

China Cresylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resins & Plastics

Electronics

Chemical

Others

The most proportion of cresylic acid is resins & plastics, and the proportion of resins & plastics in 2019 is 59.21%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total China Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sasol

Dakota Gasification Company

DEZA

Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)

Mitsui Chemicals

Atul

Lanxess

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

SI Group

VDH Chem Tech

SHIV SHAKTI

TNJ Chemical

Nanjing Ningkang Chemical

Deepak Novochem Technologies

JFE Chemical Corporation

Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Changzhou Junchi Chemical

Changzhou City Teng Yang Chemical

Shanghai FeiGe Chemical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cresylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Cresylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

