Global Cresylic Acid Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Cresylic acid is a generic term referring to combinations of both cresols and xylenols along with phenol or various other alkylphenols (ethylphenols, propylphenols, etc.). Cresylic acid is categories under the weak acid family, which is partly miscible in the aqueous solution and has low vapour pressure. On the basis of the flammability, cresylic acid is not flammable but it can burn when not stored under recommended conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresylic Acid in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Cresylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Cresylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Japan Cresylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Cresylic Acid Market 2019 (%)
The global Cresylic Acid market was valued at 639.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 747.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Cresylic Acid market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cresylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cresylic Acid production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Cresylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Japan Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Two-Component Cresylic Acid
Three-Component Cresylic Acid
Multi-Component Cresylic Acid
The proportion of two-component cresylic acid in 2019 is about 43.76%. And the proportion of three-component cresylic acid, multi-component cresylic acid is about 30.35% and 25.90%, respectively. We expect the proportion of two-component cresylic acid to reach 50.76% by 2026.

Japan Cresylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
Japan Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Resins & Plastics
Electronics
Chemical
Others
The most proportion of cresylic acid is resins & plastics, and the proportion of resins & plastics in 2019 is 59.21%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total Japan Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Sasol
Dakota Gasification Company
DEZA
Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
Mitsui Chemicals
Atul
Lanxess
SABIC
Asahi Kasei
SI Group
VDH Chem Tech
SHIV SHAKTI
TNJ Chemical
Nanjing Ningkang Chemical
Deepak Novochem Technologies
JFE Chemical Corporation
Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
Juye Runjia Chemical
Dorf Ketal Chemicals
Changzhou Junchi Chemical
Changzhou City Teng Yang Chemical
Shanghai FeiGe Chemical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cresylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Cresylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

