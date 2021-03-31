All news

Global Digital Still Camera Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Digital still cameras can store images on a variety of different media types, such as SmartMedia, CompactFlash, and Sony’s MemoryStick. Some cameras even burn images to CD on the fly, or utilize small hard drives to store images.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Still Camera in Vietnam         , including the following market information:

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market 2019 (%)

The global Digital Still Camera market was valued at 6507.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach VIETNAM        $ 6286.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.9% during the forecast period. While the Digital Still Camera market size in Vietnam          was VIETNAM        $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach VIETNAM        $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Still Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indVietnam        try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bVietnam        inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Digital Still Camera production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Built-in Lens Cameras (Point-and-Shoot)

Interchangeable Lens Cameras (DSLR and MILC)

 

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Amateur

Professional

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam         , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam         , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Canon

Nikon

Sony

Pentax

OlympVietnam

Fujifilm

Casio

Panasonic

Samsung

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Still Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam          Digital Still Camera Overall Market Size…continue

 

