All news

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in Thailand- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in Thailand- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-paper-thin-displays-ptds-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2019 (%)
The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market was valued at 114.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 148.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. While the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-soft-skills-training-industry-market-research-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bio-sensors-for-non-clinical-applications-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-13

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Watts)

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Backplane Products�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Backplane Products Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news

Global Mi Moneda BV in Personal Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wise

After securing a brand name and distribution network in the Netherlands, Mi Moneda is looking to expand and find customers in other countries. The company is set to build a brand position beyond its home market, securing distribution agreements with customers mainly in Europe. GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801346-mi-moneda-bv-in-personal-accessories-netherlands Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are […]
All news

Conveyor Scales to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2030

atul

Growth Prospects of the Global Conveyor Scales Market The comprehensive study on the Conveyor Scales market provides crucial insights to the stakeholders who are vying to solidify their presence in the current and future market landscape. The various factors that are likely to shape the course of the Conveyor Scales Market over the next decade […]