Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in UK- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in UK, including the following market information:
UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Top Five Competitors in UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2019 (%)
The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market was valued at 114.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 148.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. While the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:

 

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

