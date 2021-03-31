All news

Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in US- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market in US- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a relatively recent addition to the suite of fuel cell technologies; it was invented and developed in the 1990s by researchers at several institutions in the United States, including NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. During decades of research, especially around 2010, many high tech companies like NEC, UltraCell they all have dedicated a large mass of R&D source into DMFC, and they all exhibited their prototype of their own DMFC. But as the fact, there are only two companies focus on commercial productions. This report only study the DMFC market will full-time commercial production participants.DMFCs can be seen as one of the most prominent fuel cell technology to be used as a generator and production device in small portable applications due to its high energy storage density fuel, fast refuelling and capability to refuel during operation.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vehicle-electronic-control-units-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) in US, including the following market information:
US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Watts)
Top Five Competitors in US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market 2019 (%)
The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market was valued at 114.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 148.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. While the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026..

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-robots-market-report-2021-2021-03-09

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-radionuclide-scanning-services-professional-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-13

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Watts)
US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Overall Market Size
2.1 US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis- GMS Rehabilitation, Hewi Heinrich Wilke, K Care, GF Health Products, Roma Medical Aids, etc.

Alex

Industry Growth Insights (IGI) published a detailed report on Global Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market for the clients that wants to explore new market avenues, get in-depth insights on the market products, maximize their revenue, and review the strategies implemented by prominent players in the market. Key Players of the Toilet Surrounds & Rails Market […]
All news

Short-read Sequencing Market Report Delivering Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies (2020-2027)

Alex

DataIntelo report titled Short-read Sequencing Market provides detailed information and overview about the key influential factors required to make well informed business decision. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in […]
All news Energy News Space

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026 | SEMCO, LG Innotek, Sharp, Sunny Optical

reporthive

“ Global Automotive Camera Module Industry: with growing significant CAGR during 2021-2026 Trending Automotive Camera Module Market 2021: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Chicago, United States ,The report entitled Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 released by Report Hive Research comprises an assessment of the market which provides the […]