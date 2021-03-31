All news

Global DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

DNA Microarray consists of a predetermined assortment of nucleic acid probes attached to a surface. To assess gene expression, researchers derive complementary DNA (cDNA) from cellular RNA, label the cDNA with a fluorescent marker, wash labeled cDNA over the array, and use lasers to assess how much cDNA has stuck to each probe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DNA Microarray for Agriculture in China, including the following market information:
China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DNA Microarray for Agriculture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DNA Microarray for Agriculture production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)
Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Potato
Bovine
Sheep
Rice

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Illumnia
Affymetrix

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Overall Market Size
2.1 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DNA Microarray for Agriculture Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers DNA Microarray for Agriculture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 DNA Microarray for Agriculture Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)
4.1.3 Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)
4.2 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Potato
5.1.3 Bovine
5.1.4 Sheep
5.1.5 Rice
5.2 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China DNA Microarray for Agriculture Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Illumnia
6.1.1 Illumnia Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Illumnia Business Overview

..…continued.

