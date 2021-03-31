Global Door Closer Market Research Report 2024

A door closer is a mechanical device that closes a door, in general after someone opens it. Choosing a door closer can involve the consideration of a variety of criteria. In addition to the closer’s performance in fire situations, other criteria may include resistance to opening forces (for use by disabled or infirm), control over the rate of closing, safety, durability, risk of vandalism, anti-ligature and aesthetics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Door Closer in China, including the following market information:
China Door Closer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Door Closer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Door Closer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Door Closer Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Door Closer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Door Closer production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Door Closer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Door Closer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Surface Applied Door Closer
Concealed Door Closer
Floor Spring
China Door Closer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Door Closer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Door Closer Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Door Closer Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Door Closer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Door Closer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Allegion
DORMA
ASSA ABLOY
GEZE
Oubao
FRD
Stanley
Ryobi
Hutlon
Archie
Kinlong
CRL
Cal-Royal
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Door Closer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Door Closer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: China Door Closer Overall Market Size
2.1 China Door Closer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Door Closer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Door Closer Sales
……continued
