Global DSL Chipsets Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

DSL or digital subscriber line is a family of technologies that provide digital data transmission over the wires of a local telephone network.

DSL is available in every region of the world, and ADSL owns the majority of the market though VDSL and ADSL2plus are gaining ground DSL is capable of providing up to 100 Mbp, and supports voice, video and data. The new DSL network is IP-centric There is broad equipment interoperability and there are currently established test specifications for ADSL, ADSL2plus, SHDSL, and soon VDSL2 will join the list Finally, ADSL and home networking are a natural fit as DSL effectively supports multiple applications for multiple uses via each DSL connection.

DSL Chipsets is the chipsets used in the DSL devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Chipsets in China, including the following market information:

China DSL Chipsets Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China DSL Chipsets Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

China DSL Chipsets Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in China DSL Chipsets Market 2019 (%)

The global DSL Chipsets market was valued at 436.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 338.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -6.1% during the forecast period. While the DSL

Chipsets market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Chipsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Chipsets production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China DSL Chipsets Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

China DSL Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

ADSL Type

VDSL Type

G.fast Type

China DSL Chipsets Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

China DSL Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Internet Access & File Sharing

Video

Telecommuting

Online Education & Shopping

Telemedicine

Online Gaming

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total China DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Broadcom (Avago)

MediaTek (Ralink)

Intel (Lantiq)

Qualcomm (Ikanos)

NXP (Freescale)

Marvell

