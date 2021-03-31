Global DSL Chipsets Market in Us – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

DSL or digital subscriber line is a family of technologies that provide digital data transmission over the wires of a local telephone network.
- DSL is available in every region of the world, and ADSL owns the majority of the market though VDSL and ADSL2plus are gaining ground
- DSL is capable of providing up to 100 Mbp, and supports voice, video and data.
- The new DSL network is IP-centric
- There is broad equipment interoperability and there are currently established test specifications for ADSL, ADSL2plus, SHDSL, and soon VDSL2 will join the list
- Finally, ADSL and home networking are a natural fit as DSL effectively supports multiple applications for multiple uses via each DSL connection.
DSL Chipsets is the chipsets used in the DSL devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DSL Chipsets in Us, including the following market information:
Us DSL Chipsets Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Us DSL Chipsets Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Us DSL Chipsets Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Us DSL Chipsets Market 2019 (%)
The global DSL Chipsets market was valued at 436.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 338.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -6.1% during the forecast period. While the DSL
Chipsets market size in Us was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DSL Chipsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DSL Chipsets production and consumption in Us
Total Market by Segment:
Us DSL Chipsets Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Us DSL Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
ADSL Type
VDSL Type
G.fast Type
Us DSL Chipsets Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Us DSL Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Internet Access & File Sharing
Video
Telecommuting
Online Education & Shopping
Telemedicine
Online Gaming
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Revenues in Us, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Revenues Share in Us, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Us DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total Us DSL Chipsets Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Broadcom (Avago)
MediaTek (Ralink)
Intel (Lantiq)
Qualcomm (Ikanos)
NXP (Freescale)
Marvell
Toc
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DSL Chipsets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Us DSL Chipsets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: Us DSL Chipsets Overall Market Size…continue
