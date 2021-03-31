Global E-beam Accelerator Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Electron Beam technology can modify the physical, chemical, molecular and biological properties of materials and products, improving their usefulness and enhancing their value.

Electron beam accelerator (E-beam Accelerator) is widely used for industrial applications such as surface curing, crosslinking of wires and cables and sterilization/ decontamination of pharmaceutical products. The energy of the electron beam determines the type of applications. This is due to the penetration power of the electron that is limited by the energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-beam Accelerator in China, including the following market information:

China E-beam Accelerator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China E-beam Accelerator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China E-beam Accelerator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-beam Accelerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-beam Accelerator production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China E-beam Accelerator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Low and Mid Energy

High-Energy

China E-beam Accelerator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China E-beam Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medical & Food Industry

Industrial

Scientific Research

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China E-beam Accelerator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBA

WASIK ASSOCIATES

Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

Iotron

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-beam Accelerator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China E-beam Accelerator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China E-beam Accelerator Overall Market Size

2.1 China E-beam Accelerator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China E-beam Accelerator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-beam Accelerator Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China E-beam Accelerator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China E-beam Accelerator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China E-beam Accelerator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China E-beam Accelerator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 E-beam Accelerator Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers E-beam Accelerator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 E-beam Accelerator Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Low and Mid Energy

4.1.3 High-Energy

4.2 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China E-beam Accelerator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Medical & Food Industry

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Scientific Research

5.2 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China E-beam Accelerator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 IBA

6.1.1 IBA Corporate Summary

6.1.2 IBA Business Overview

6.1.3 IBA E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 IBA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 IBA Key News

6.2 WASIK ASSOCIATES

6.2.1 WASIK ASSOCIATES Corporate Summary

6.2.2 WASIK ASSOCIATES Business Overview

6.2.3 WASIK ASSOCIATES E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 WASIK ASSOCIATES Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 WASIK ASSOCIATES Key News

6.3 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator

6.3.1 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Business Overview

6.3.3 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Key News

6.4 Iotron

6.4.1 Iotron Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Iotron Business Overview

6.4.3 Iotron E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Iotron Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Iotron Key News

6.5 VIVIRAD GROUP

6.5.1 VIVIRAD GROUP Corporate Summary

6.5.2 VIVIRAD GROUP Business Overview

6.5.3 VIVIRAD GROUP E-beam Accelerator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 VIVIRAD GROUP Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 VIVIRAD GROUP Key News

7 E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China E-beam Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China E-beam Accelerator Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China E-beam Accelerator Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local E-beam Accelerator Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of E-beam Accelerator Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 E-beam Accelerator Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China E-beam Accelerator Export Market

7.3.2 China E-beam Accelerator Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China E-beam Accelerator Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on E-beam Accelerator Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 E-beam Accelerator Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of E-beam Accelerator in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China E-beam Accelerator Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China E-beam Accelerator Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China E-beam Accelerator Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China E-beam Accelerator Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers E-beam Accelerator Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers E-beam Accelerator Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 E-beam Accelerator Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-beam Accelerator Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – E-beam Accelerator Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – E-beam Accelerator Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – E-beam Accelerator Sales in China (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – E-beam Accelerator Sales in China (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – E-beam Accelerator Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – E-beam Accelerator Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – E-beam Accelerator Sales in China, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – E-beam Accelerator Sales in China, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. IBA Corporate Summary

Table 20. IBA E-beam Accelerator Product Offerings

Table 21. IBA E-beam Accelerator Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. WASIK ASSOCIATES Corporate Summary

Table 23. WASIK ASSOCIATES E-beam Accelerator Product Offerings

Table 24. WASIK ASSOCIATES E-beam Accelerator Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator Corporate Summary

Table 26. Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator E-beam Accelerator Product Offerings

Table 27. Jiangsu Dasheng Electron Accelerator E-beam Accelerator Sales (Units), Re

