Global External Fixation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

External fixation systems use a stabilizing metal frame with bars connected to pins that are drilled into bones above and below the fracture site. The system allows the surgeon to reposition the bone fragments over time to help them heal properly. External fixation systems are typically used in conjunction with internal fixation or other types of treatment, and are not usually a solution to fracture management.

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Fixation Systems in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy External Fixation Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy External Fixation Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy External Fixation Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy External Fixation Systems Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the External Fixation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on External Fixation Systems production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy External Fixation Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy External Fixation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Unilateral Fixation Systems

Bilateral Fixation Systems

Hybrid Fixation Systems

Colles Fracture Fixation Systems

Circular Fixation Systems

Italy External Fixation Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy External Fixation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Upper Fixation

Lower Fixation

Pediatrics

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Stryker

Orthofix

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Lima Corporate

Integra LifeSciences

Acumed

Response Ortho

AOS

OsteoMed

And ScienceTechnology

Biotech Medical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 External Fixation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy External Fixation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy External Fixation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy External Fixation Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy External Fixation Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top External Fixation Systems Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy External Fixation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy External Fixation Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy External Fixation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 External Fixation Systems Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers External Fixation Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Fixation Systems Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 External Fixation Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Fixation Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Unilateral Fixation Systems

4.1.3 Bilateral Fixation Systems

4.1.4 Hybrid Fixation Systems

4.1.5 Colles Fracture Fixation Systems

4.1.6 Circular Fixation Systems

4.2 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy External Fixation Systems Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Upper Fixation

5.1.3 Lower Fixation

5.1.4 Pediatrics

5.2 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy External Fixation Systems Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J)

6.1.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Business Overview

6.1.3 Depuy Synthes (J&J) External Fixation Systems Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Key News

6.2 Stryker

6.2.1 Stryker Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Stryker Business Overview

6.2.3 Stryker External Fixation Systems Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Stryker Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Stryker Key News

6.3 Orthofix

6.3.1 Orthofix Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Orthofix Business Overview

6.3.3 Orthofix External Fixation Systems Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Orthofix Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Orthofix Key News

6.4 Smith & Nephew

6.4.1 Smith & Nephew Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Smith & Nephew Business Overview

6.4.3 Smith & Nephew External Fixation Systems Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Smith & Nephew Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Smith & Nephew Key News

6.5 Wright Medical

6.5.1 Wright Medical Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Wright Medical Business Overview

6.5.3 Wright Medical External Fixation Systems Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Wright Medical Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Wright Medical Key News

6.6 Zimmer Biomet

6.6.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview

6.6.3 Zimmer Biomet External Fixation Systems Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Zimmer Biomet Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Zimmer Biomet Key News

6.7 Lima Corporate

6.6.1 Lima Corporate Corporate Summary

..…continued.

