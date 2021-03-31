Global External Fixation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

External fixation systems use a stabilizing metal frame with bars connected to pins that are drilled into bones above and below the fracture site. The system allows the surgeon to reposition the bone fragments over time to help them heal properly. External fixation systems are typically used in conjunction with internal fixation or other types of treatment, and are not usually a solution to fracture management.

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Fixation Systems in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany External Fixation Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany External Fixation Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany External Fixation Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany External Fixation Systems Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the External Fixation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on External Fixation Systems production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany External Fixation Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany External Fixation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Unilateral Fixation Systems

Bilateral Fixation Systems

Hybrid Fixation Systems

Colles Fracture Fixation Systems

Circular Fixation Systems

Germany External Fixation Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany External Fixation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Upper Fixation

Lower Fixation

Pediatrics

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Depuy Synthes (J&J)

Stryker

Orthofix

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Lima Corporate

Integra LifeSciences

Acumed

Response Ortho

AOS

OsteoMed

And ScienceTechnology

Biotech Medical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 External Fixation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany External Fixation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany External Fixation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany External Fixation Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany External Fixation Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top External Fixation Systems Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany External Fixation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany External Fixation Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany External Fixation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 External Fixation Systems Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers External Fixation Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Fixation Systems Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 External Fixation Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Fixation Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Unilateral Fixation Systems

4.1.3 Bilateral Fixation Systems

4.1.4 Hybrid Fixation Systems

4.1.5 Colles Fracture Fixation Systems

4.1.6 Circular Fixation Systems

4.2 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany External Fixation Systems Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Upper Fixation

5.1.3 Lower Fixation

5.1.4 Pediatrics

5.2 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany External Fixation Systems Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J)

6.1.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J) Corporate Summary

..…continued.

