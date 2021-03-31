All news

Global External Fixation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

External fixation systems use a stabilizing metal frame with bars connected to pins that are drilled into bones above and below the fracture site. The system allows the surgeon to reposition the bone fragments over time to help them heal properly. External fixation systems are typically used in conjunction with internal fixation or other types of treatment, and are not usually a solution to fracture management.

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Fixation Systems in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan External Fixation Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan External Fixation Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Japan External Fixation Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan External Fixation Systems Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the External Fixation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on External Fixation Systems production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan External Fixation Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan External Fixation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Unilateral Fixation Systems
Bilateral Fixation Systems
Hybrid Fixation Systems
Colles Fracture Fixation Systems
Circular Fixation Systems

Japan External Fixation Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan External Fixation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Upper Fixation
Lower Fixation
Pediatrics

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Japan External Fixation Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Depuy Synthes (J&J)
Stryker
Orthofix
Smith & Nephew
Wright Medical
Zimmer Biomet
Lima Corporate
Integra LifeSciences
Acumed
Response Ortho
AOS
OsteoMed
And ScienceTechnology
Biotech Medical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 External Fixation Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan External Fixation Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan External Fixation Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan External Fixation Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan External Fixation Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top External Fixation Systems Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan External Fixation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan External Fixation Systems Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan External Fixation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 External Fixation Systems Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers External Fixation Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Fixation Systems Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 External Fixation Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Fixation Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Unilateral Fixation Systems
4.1.3 Bilateral Fixation Systems
4.1.4 Hybrid Fixation Systems
4.1.5 Colles Fracture Fixation Systems
4.1.6 Circular Fixation Systems
4.2 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan External Fixation Systems Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Upper Fixation
5.1.3 Lower Fixation
5.1.4 Pediatrics
5.2 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Japan External Fixation Systems Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Depuy Synthes (J&J)

..…continued.

