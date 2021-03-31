Global Infant Incubator Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

An Infant Incubator is a piece of equipment common to pediatric hospitals, birthing centers and neonatal intensive care units. While the unit may serve several specific functions, it is generally used to provide a safe and stable environment for newborn infants, often those who were born prematurely or with an illness or disability that makes them especially vulnerable for the first several months of life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infant Incubator in France, including the following market information:

France Infant Incubator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Infant Incubator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Infant Incubator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Infant Incubator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infant Incubator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Infant Incubator production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Infant Incubator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Infant Incubator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Transport Infant Incubator

Normal Infant Incubator

France Infant Incubator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Infant Incubator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Public Sector

Private Sector

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Infant Incubator Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Infant Incubator Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Infant Incubator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Infant Incubator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE Healthcare

Draeger

Atom Medical

Natus Medical

DAVID

Fanem

Shvabe

Dison

Mediprema

JW Medical

Phoenix

Cobams

Weyer

Beijing Julongsanyou

Medicor

Ginevri

Olidef

V-Care Medical

PT. FYROM

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infant Incubator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Infant Incubator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Infant Incubator Overall Market Size

2.1 France Infant Incubator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Infant Incubator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Infant Incubator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infant Incubator Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Infant Incubator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Infant Incubator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Infant Incubator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Infant Incubator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infant Incubator Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Infant Incubator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Incubator Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Infant Incubator Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Incubator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Infant Incubator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Transport Infant Incubator

4.1.3 Normal Infant Incubator

4.2 By Type – France Infant Incubator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Infant Incubator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Infant Incubator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Infant Incubator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Infant Incubator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Infant Incubator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Infant Incubator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Infant Incubator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Infant Incubator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Infant Incubator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Public Sector

5.1.3 Private Sector

5.2 By Application – France Infant Incubator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Infant Incubator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Infant Incubator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Infant Incubator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Infant Incubator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Infant Incubator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Infant Incubator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Infant Incubator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Infant Incubator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

6.1.3 GE Healthcare Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GE Healthcare Key News

6.2 Draeger

6.2.1 Draeger Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Draeger Business Overview

6.2.3 Draeger Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Draeger Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Draeger Key News

6.3 Atom Medical

.Continued

