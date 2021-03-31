Global Infant Incubator Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

An Infant Incubator is a piece of equipment common to pediatric hospitals, birthing centers and neonatal intensive care units. While the unit may serve several specific functions, it is generally used to provide a safe and stable environment for newborn infants, often those who were born prematurely or with an illness or disability that makes them especially vulnerable for the first several months of life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infant Incubator in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infant Incubator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Infant Incubator production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Transport Infant Incubator

Normal Infant Incubator

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Public Sector

Private Sector

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Infant Incubator Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Infant Incubator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE Healthcare

Draeger

Atom Medical

Natus Medical

DAVID

Fanem

Shvabe

Dison

Mediprema

JW Medical

Phoenix

Cobams

Weyer

Beijing Julongsanyou

Medicor

Ginevri

Olidef

V-Care Medical

PT. FYROM

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infant Incubator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infant Incubator Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infant Incubator Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Infant Incubator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Incubator Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Infant Incubator Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Incubator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Transport Infant Incubator

4.1.3 Normal Infant Incubator

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Public Sector

5.1.3 Private Sector

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Infant Incubator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

6.1.3 GE Healthcare Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GE Healthcare Key News

6.2 Draeger

6.2.1 Draeger Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Draeger Business Overview

6.2.3 Draeger Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Draeger Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Draeger Key News

6.3 Atom Medical

6.3.1 Atom Medical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atom Medical Business Overview

6.3.3 Atom Medical Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atom Medical Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atom Medical Key News

6.4 Natus Medical

6.4.1 Natus Medical Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Natus Medical Business Overview

6.4.3 Natus Medical Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Natus Medical Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Natus Medical Key News

6.5 DAVID

6.5.1 DAVID Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DAVID Business Overview

6.5.3 DAVID Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DAVID Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DAVID Key News

6.6 Fanem

6.6.1 Fanem Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Fanem Business Overview

6.6.3 Fanem Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Fanem Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Fanem Key News

6.7 Shvabe

6.6.1 Shvabe Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Shvabe Business Overview

6.6.3 Shvabe Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shvabe Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Shvabe Key News

6.8 Dison

6.8.1 Dison Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Dison Business Overview

6.8.3 Dison Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Dison Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Dison Key News

6.9 Mediprema

6.9.1 Mediprema Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Mediprema Business Overview

6.9.3 Mediprema Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

….….Continued

