Global Infant Incubator Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

An Infant Incubator is a piece of equipment common to pediatric hospitals, birthing centers and neonatal intensive care units. While the unit may serve several specific functions, it is generally used to provide a safe and stable environment for newborn infants, often those who were born prematurely or with an illness or disability that makes them especially vulnerable for the first several months of life.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infant Incubator in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Infant Incubator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Infant Incubator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Infant Incubator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Infant Incubator production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Infant Incubator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Transport Infant Incubator

Normal Infant Incubator

Vietnam Infant Incubator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Public Sector

Private Sector

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Infant Incubator Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Infant Incubator Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GE Healthcare

Draeger

Atom Medical

Natus Medical

DAVID

Fanem

Shvabe

Dison

Mediprema

JW Medical

Phoenix

Cobams

Weyer

Beijing Julongsanyou

Medicor

Ginevri

Olidef

V-Care Medical

PT. FYROM

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infant Incubator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Infant Incubator Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infant Incubator Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Infant Incubator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Infant Incubator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infant Incubator Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Infant Incubator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Incubator Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Infant Incubator Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Incubator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Transport Infant Incubator

4.1.3 Normal Infant Incubator

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Infant Incubator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Public Sector

5.1.3 Private Sector

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Infant Incubator Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

6.1.3 GE Healthcare Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GE Healthcare Key News

6.2 Draeger

6.2.1 Draeger Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Draeger Business Overview

6.2.3 Draeger Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Draeger Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Draeger Key News

6.3 Atom Medical

6.3.1 Atom Medical Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Atom Medical Business Overview

6.3.3 Atom Medical Infant Incubator Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Atom Medical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Atom Medical Key News

6.4 Natus Medical

6.4.1 Natus Medical Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Natus Medical Business Overview

….….Continued

