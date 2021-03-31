Global Insulators Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

Insulators are used in electrical equipment to support and separate electrical conductors without allowing current through themselves. An insulating material used in bulk to wrap electrical cables or other equipment is called insulation. The term insulator is also used more specifically to refer to insulating supports used to attach electric power distribution or transmission lines to utility poles and transmission towers. They support the weight of the suspended wires without allowing the current to flow through the tower to ground.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulators in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Insulators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Insulators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Insulators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Insulators Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Insulators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Insulators production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Insulators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Insulators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Porcelain Insulators

Composite Insulators

Glass Insulator

Vietnam Insulators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Insulators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Low Voltage Line

High Voltage Line

Power Plants, Substations

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Insulators Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Insulators Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Insulators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Insulators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lapp Insulators

PPC Insulators

NGK-Locke

TE

GE

MR

ABB

Hubbell Incorporated

Victor Insulators

SIEMENS

MacLean Power Systems

INAEL Elactrical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insulators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Insulators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Insulators Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Insulators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Insulators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Insulators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insulators Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Insulators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Insulators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Insulators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Insulators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulators Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Insulators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulators Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Insulators Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulators Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Porcelain Insulators

4.1.3 Composite Insulators

4.1.4 Glass Insulator

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Insulators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Low Voltage Line

5.1.3 High Voltage Line

5.1.4 Power Plants, Substations

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Insulators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lapp Insulators

6.1.1 Lapp Insulators Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lapp Insulators Business Overview

6.1.3 Lapp Insulators Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lapp Insulators Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lapp Insulators Key News

6.2 PPC Insulators

6.2.1 PPC Insulators Corporate Summary

6.2.2 PPC Insulators Business Overview

6.2.3 PPC Insulators Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 PPC Insulators Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 PPC Insulators Key News

6.3 NGK-Locke

6.3.1 NGK-Locke Corporate Summary

6.3.2 NGK-Locke Business Overview

6.3.3 NGK-Locke Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 NGK-Locke Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 NGK-Locke Key News

6.4 TE

6.4.1 TE Corporate Summary

6.4.2 TE Business Overview

6.4.3 TE Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 TE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 TE Key News

6.5 GE

6.5.1 GE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 GE Business Overview

6.5.3 GE Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 GE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 GE Key News

6.6 MR

6.6.1 MR Corporate Summary

6.6.2 MR Business Overview

6.6.3 MR Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 MR Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 MR Key News

6.7 ABB

6.6.1 ABB Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ABB Business Overview

6.6.3 ABB Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ABB Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 ABB Key News

6.8 Hubbell Incorporated

6.8.1 Hubbell Incorporated Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Hubbell Incorporated Business Overview

6.8.3 Hubbell Incorporated Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Hubbell Incorporated Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Hubbell Incorporated Key News

6.9 Victor Insulators

6.9.1 Victor Insulators Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Victor Insulators Business Overview

6.9.3 Victor Insulators Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Victor Insulators Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Victor Insulators Key News

6.10 SIEMENS

6.10.1 SIEMENS Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SIEMENS Business Overview

6.10.3 SIEMENS Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SIEMENS Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SIEMENS Key News

6.11 MacLean Power Systems

6.11.1 MacLean Power Systems Corporate Summary

6.11.2 MacLean Power Systems Insulators Business Overview

6.11.3 MacLean Power Systems Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 MacLean Power Systems Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 MacLean Power Systems Key News

6.12 INAEL Elactrical

6.12.1 INAEL Elactrical Corporate Summary

6.12.2 INAEL Elactrical Insulators Business Overview

6.12.3 INAEL Elactrical Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 INAEL Elactrical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 INAEL Elactrical Key News

6.13 Meister International

6.13.1 Meister International Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Meister International Insulators Business Overview

6.13.3 Meister International Insulators Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Meister International Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Meister International Key News

7 Insulators Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Insulators Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Insulators Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Insulators Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Insulators Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Insulators Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Insulators Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Insulators Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Insulators Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Insulators Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Insulators Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Insulators Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Insulators Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Insulators Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Insulators Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Insulators Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Insulators in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Insulators Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Insulators Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Insulators Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Insulators Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Insulators Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Insulators Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Insulators Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulators Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Insulators Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Insulators Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Insulators Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Insulators Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Insulators Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Insulators Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Insulators Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Insulators Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lapp Insulators Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lapp Insulators Insulators Product Offerings

Table 21. Lapp Insulators Insulators Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. PPC Insulators Corporate Summary

Table 23. PPC Insulators Insulators Product Offerings

Table 24. PPC Insulators Insulators Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. NGK-Locke Corporate Summary

Table 26. NGK-Locke Insulators Product Offerings

Table 27. NGK-Locke Insulators Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

….….Continued

