Global Investment Management Software in UK Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Management Software in UK, including the following market information:
UK Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in UK Investment Management Software Market 2019 (%)
The global Investment Management Software market was valued at 3045.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4497.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

 

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Investment Management Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Investment Management Software in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Investment Management Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Investment Management Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
UK Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-based

 

UK Investment Management Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
UK Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Use
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Misys
SS&C Tech
SimCorp
Eze Software
eFront
Macroaxis

 

Dynamo Software
Elysys
S.A.G.E.
TransparenTech
Riskturn
SoftTarget
ProTrak International
PortfolioShop
Beiley Software
Quant IX Software
Quicken
OWL Software
Vestserve
APEXSOFT

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Investment Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Investment Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Investment Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Investment Management Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Investment Management Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

… continued

 

