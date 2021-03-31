All news

Global Investment Management Software in US Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Investment Management Software in US, including the following market information:
US Investment Management Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in US Investment Management Software Market 2019 (%)
The global Investment Management Software market was valued at 3045.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4497.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

 

Total Market by Segment:
US Investment Management Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
US Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
On-premises
Cloud-based

 

US Investment Management Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
US Investment Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Use
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Investment Management Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Misys
SS&C Tech
SimCorp
Eze Software
eFront
Macroaxis
Dynamo Software
Elysys
S.A.G.E.
TransparenTech
Riskturn
SoftTarget
ProTrak International
PortfolioShop
Beiley Software
Quant IX Software
Quicken
OWL Software
Vestserve
APEXSOFT

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Investment Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Investment Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Investment Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 US Investment Management Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Investment Management Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

… continued

 

