Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is Brazil ually applied only to those Brazil ed for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in BRAZIL , including the following market information:

BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

BRAZIL IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in BRAZIL IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

The global IP Cameras market was valued at 12390 million in 2019 and is projected to reach BRAZIL $ 20210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. While the IP Cameras market size in BRAZIL was BRAZIL $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach BRAZIL $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indBrazil try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bBrazil inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in BRAZIL

Total Market by Segment:

BRAZIL IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

BRAZIL IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Brazil e

Commercial Brazil e

Manufacturing/Factory Brazil e

Public & Government Infrastructure

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in BRAZIL , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in BRAZIL , by Players 2019 (%)

Total BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 BRAZIL IP Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: BRAZIL IP Cameras Overall Market Size…continue

