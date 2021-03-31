All news

Global IP Cameras Market in MALAYSIA – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is   Malaysia      ually applied only to those   Malaysia      ed for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in   MALAYSIA       , including the following market information:

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in   MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

The global IP Cameras market was valued at 12390 million in 2019 and is projected to reach   MALAYSIA      $ 20210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. While the IP Cameras market size in   MALAYSIA        was   MALAYSIA      $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach   MALAYSIA      $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind  Malaysia      try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b  Malaysia      inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in   MALAYSIA

Total Market by Segment:

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

 

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential   Malaysia      e

Commercial   Malaysia      e

Manufacturing/Factory   Malaysia      e

Public & Government Infrastructure

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in   MALAYSIA       , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in   MALAYSIA       , by Players 2019 (%)

Total   MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total   MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3   MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:   MALAYSIA        IP Cameras Overall Market Size…continue

 

Related Articles
