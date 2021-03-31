All news

Global IP Cameras Market in VIETNAM – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is   Vietnam     ually applied only to those   Vietnam     ed for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Cameras in   VIETNAM      , including the following market information:

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in   VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market 2019 (%)

The global IP Cameras market was valued at 12390 million in 2019 and is projected to reach   VIETNAM     $ 20210 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. While the IP Cameras market size in   VIETNAM       was   VIETNAM     $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach   VIETNAM     $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IP Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind  Vietnam     try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b  Vietnam     inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Cameras production and consumption in   VIETNAM

Total Market by Segment:

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

 

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential   Vietnam     e

Commercial   Vietnam     e

Manufacturing/Factory   Vietnam     e

Public & Government Infrastructure

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues in   VIETNAM      , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Cameras Market Competitors Revenues Share in   VIETNAM      , by Players 2019 (%)

Total   VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total   VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Cameras Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3   VIETNAM       IP Cameras Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact:   VIETNAM       IP Cameras Overall Market Size…continue

 

