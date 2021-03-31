Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

All news

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isolated Gate Drivers in US, including the following market information:
US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
US Isolated Gate Drivers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in US Isolated Gate Drivers Market 2019 (%)
The global Isolated Gate Drivers market was valued at 115.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 136 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Isolated Gate Drivers market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isolated Gate Drivers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Isolated Gate Drivers production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Isolated Gate Drivers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Isolated IGBT Gate Driver
Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver
Others

US Isolated Gate Drivers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Industrial
Automotive
Enterprise
Telecommunications
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Texas Instruments
Analog Devices
Infineon
STMicroelectronics
Broadcom
Silicon Labs
On Semiconductor
ROHM Semiconductor

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Isolated Gate Drivers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
….. continued

