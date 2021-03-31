All news

Global Latex Sealant Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Latex Sealant Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. In building construction sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking and also serve the purposes of blocking dust, sound and heat transmission. Sealants may be weak or strong, flexible or rigid, permanent or temporary. Sealants are not adhesives but some have adhesive qualities and are called adhesive-sealants or structural sealants.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-architectural-and-furniture-hardware-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-19

The main difference between adhesives and sealants is that sealants typically have lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives do. When sealants are used between substrates having different thermal coefficients of expansion or differing elongation under stress, they need to have adequate flexibility and elongation. Sealants generally contain inert filler material and are usually formulated with an elastomer to give the required flexibility and elongation. They usually have a paste consistency to allow filling of gaps between substrates. Low shrinkage after application is often required. Many adhesives can be formulated into sealants.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-graphite-moderated-boiling-water-reactors-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-16-91752641

There are mainly two kind of Latex Sealant, including including EVA Sealant and Acrylic Sealant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex Sealant in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Latex Sealant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Latex Sealant Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-loratadine-api-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-13

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Latex Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Latex Sealant production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Latex Sealant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Acrylic Latex Sealant
EVA Latex Sealant
Others

Vietnam Latex Sealant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Building
Family House
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Latex Sealant Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Latex Sealant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Henkel
3M
ITW
PPG
H.B. Fuller
DowDuPont
Bostik
Sika
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Latex Sealant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Latex Sealant Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Latex Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Latex Sealant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Latex Sealant Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Latex Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Latex Sealant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Latex Sealant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Latex Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex Sealant Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Latex Sealant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Sealant Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Latex Sealant Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Sealant Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Latex Sealant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Acrylic Latex Sealant
4.1.3 EVA Latex Sealant
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Latex Sealant Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Latex Sealant Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Latex Sealant Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Latex Sealant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Latex Sealant Sales & Forecasts

 

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Static Compaction Machine Market Size, Growth And Key Players- BOMAG, Belle Group, MBW Incorporated, Doosan, Hitachi

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Static Compaction Machine Market. Global Static Compaction Machine Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]
All news

Global Water Quality Monitoring Market 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, General Electric, Horiba, Xylem, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Libelium, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Optiqua Technologies

anita_adroit

Introduction: Global Water Quality Monitoring Market, 2020-25 The latest report addition addressing stark alteration s in global Water Quality Monitoring market is a must-have business document to aid various investment discretion of leading players and aspiring novice entrants in the industrial space. The research documentation on global Water Quality Monitoring market offers readers new perspectives […]
All news

Global Holographic Grating Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis, Market Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

anita_adroit

“The study on Global Holographic Grating Market, offers deep insights about the Holographic Grating Market covering all the crucial aspects of the market. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. There are different marketing strategies that every marketer looks up to in order to ace the competition in the […]