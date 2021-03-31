Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Vehicle Front End Modules in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market 2019 (%)

The global Light Vehicle Front End Modules market was valued at 8389.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11550 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. While the Light Vehicle Front End Modules market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Vehicle Front End Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Light Vehicle Front End Modules production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Others

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

HBPO Group

Magna

Valeo

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Vehicle Front End Modules Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Metal/Plastic Hybrids

4.1.3 Composites

4.1.4 Plastic

4.1.5 Steel

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 SUV

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 HBPO Group

6.1.1 HBPO Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 HBPO Group Business Overview

6.1.3 HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 HBPO Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 HBPO Group Key News

6.2 Magna

6.2.1 Magna Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Magna Business Overview

6.2.3 Magna Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Magna Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Magna Key News

6.3 Valeo

6.3.1 Valeo Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Valeo Business Overview

6.3.3 Valeo Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Valeo Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Valeo Key News

6.4 Flex-N-Gate Corporation

6.4.1 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Business Overview

6.4.3 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Flex-N-Gate Corporation Key News

6.5 DENSO

6.5.1 DENSO Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DENSO Business Overview

6.5.3 DENSO Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DENSO Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DENSO Key News

6.6 Calsonic Kansei

6.6.1 Calsonic Kansei Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Calsonic Kansei Business Overview

6.6.3 Calsonic Kansei Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Calsonic Kansei Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Calsonic Kansei Key News

6.7 Hyundai Mobis

6.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

6.6.3 Hyundai Mobis Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Hyundai Mobis Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Hyundai Mobis Key News

6.8 SL Corporation

6.8.1 SL Corporation Corporate Summary

6.8.2 SL Corporation Business Overview

6.8.3 SL Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 SL Corporation Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 SL Corporation Key News

6.9 Yinlun

6.9.1 Yinlun Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Yinlun Business Overview

6.9.3 Yinlun Light Vehicle Front End Modules Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Yinlun Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Yinlun Key News

7 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Capacity and Value in Vietnam, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers in Vietnam

7.2.1 Vietnam Key Local Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Vietnam Key Local Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Vietnam Key Local Light Vehicle Front End Modules Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

7.3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Export and Import in Vietnam

7.3.1 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Export Market

7.3.2 Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Light Vehicle Front End Modules Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Light Vehicle Front End Modules in Vietnam

Table 2. Top Players in Vietnam, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Vietnam Manufacturers Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Type

Table 9. List of Vietnam Tier 1 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Vehicle Front End Modules Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales in Vietnam (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in Vietnam, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales in Vietnam, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. HBPO Group Corporate Summary

Table 20. HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 21. HBPO Group Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Magna Corporate Summary

Table 23. Magna Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 24. Magna Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Valeo Corporate Summary

Table 26. Valeo Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 27. Valeo Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Flex-N-Gate Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 29. Flex-N-Gate Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 30. Flex-N-Gate Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. DENSO Corporate Summary

Table 32. DENSO Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 33. DENSO Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Calsonic Kansei Corporate Summary

Table 35. Calsonic Kansei Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 36. Calsonic Kansei Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Hyundai Mobis Corporate Summary

Table 38. Hyundai Mobis Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 39. Hyundai Mobis Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. SL Corporation Corporate Summary

Table 41. SL Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 42. SL Corporation Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Yinlun Corporate Summary

Table 44. Yinlun Light Vehicle Front End Modules Product Offerings

Table 45. Yinlun Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Capacity (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 47. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production (K Units) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 48. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 49. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Vietnam, 2015-2020

Table 50. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 51. The Percentage of Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

Table 52. The Percentage of Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Sold in Vietnam and Sold Other Than Vietnam by Manufacturers

Table 53. Dangeguojia Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 54. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 55. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Downstream Clients in Vietnam

Table 56. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Distributors and Sales Agents in Vietnam

List of Figures

Figure 1. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Segment by Type

Figure 2. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Size in Vietnam, (US$, Mn) & (K Units): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Sales in Vietnam: 2015-2026 (K Units)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Light Vehicle Front End Modules Revenue in Vietnam (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Capacity (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 18. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Actual Output (K Units), 2015-2026

Figure 19. Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for Vietnam Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market in 2020

Figure 23. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Opportunities & Trends in Vietnam

Figure 24. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Drivers in Vietnam

Figure 25. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Restraints in Vietnam

Figure 26. Light Vehicle Front End Modules Industry Value Chain

