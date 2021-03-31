Global Line Scan Camera Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Line Scan Camera in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Line Scan Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Line Scan Camera Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Line Scan Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Line Scan Camera production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Line Scan Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Camera Link

GigE/10GigE

Other

The segment of Camera Link holds extremely largest share in global market, which accounts for about 71% in 2018.

South Korea Line Scan Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrials

Medical and Life Sciences

Scientific Research

Other

The industrials segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of about 66% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Teledyne

Basler

Cognex

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

JAI A/S

HIK vision

Huaray Tech

Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Line Scan Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Line Scan Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Line Scan Camera Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Line Scan Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Line Scan Camera Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Line Scan Camera Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Line Scan Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Scan Camera Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Line Scan Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Scan Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Camera Link

4.1.3 GigE/10GigE

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Line Scan Camera Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrials

5.1.3 Medical and Life Sciences

5.1.4 Scientific Research

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Line Scan Camera Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Teledyne

6.1.1 Teledyne Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Teledyne Business Overview

6.1.3 Teledyne Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Teledyne Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Teledyne Key News

6.2 Basler

6.2.1 Basler Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Basler Business Overview

6.2.3 Basler Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Basler Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Basler Key News

6.3 Cognex

6.3.1 Cognex Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cognex Business Overview

6.3.3 Cognex Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cognex Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cognex Key News

6.4 Vieworks Co., Ltd.

6.4.1 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Business Overview

6.4.3 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Key News

6.5 JAI A/S

6.5.1 JAI A/S Corporate Summary

6.5.2 JAI A/S Business Overview

6.5.3 JAI A/S Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 JAI A/S Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 JAI A/S Key News

6.6 HIK vision

6.6.1 HIK vision Corporate Summary

6.6.2 HIK vision Business Overview

6.6.3 HIK vision Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 HIK vision Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 HIK vision Key News

6.7 Huaray Tech

6.6.1 Huaray Tech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Huaray Tech Business Overview

6.6.3 Huaray Tech Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Huaray Tech Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Huaray Tech Key News

6.8 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED)

6.8.1 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Business Overview

6.8.3 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Key News

6.9 Chromasens

6.9.1 Chromasens Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Chromasens Business Overview

6.9.3 Chromasens Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Chromasens Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Chromasens Key News

7 Line Scan Camera Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Line Scan Camera Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Line Scan Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Line Scan Camera Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Line Scan Camera Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Line Scan Camera Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Line Scan Camera Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Line Scan Camera Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Line Scan Camera Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Line Scan Camera Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Line Scan Camera Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Line Scan Camera Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Line Scan Camera in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Line Scan Camera Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Line Scan Camera Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Line Scan Camera Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Line Scan Camera Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Line Scan Camera Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Scan Camera Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Line Scan Camera Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Line Scan Camera Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Line Scan Camera Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Line Scan Camera Sales in South Korea (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Line Scan Camera Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Line Scan Camera Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Line Scan Camera Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Line Scan Camera Sales in South Korea, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Teledyne Corporate Summary

Table 20. Teledyne Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 21. Teledyne Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Basler Corporate Summary

Table 23. Basler Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 24. Basler Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Cognex Corporate Summary

Table 26. Cognex Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 27. Cognex Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Vieworks Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary

Table 29. Vieworks Co., Ltd. Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 30. Vieworks Co., Ltd. Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. JAI A/S Corporate Summary

Table 32. JAI A/S Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 33. JAI A/S Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. HIK vision Corporate Summary

Table 35. HIK vision Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 36. HIK vision Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Huaray Tech Corporate Summary

Table 38. Huaray Tech Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 39. Huaray Tech Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Corporate Summary

Table 41. Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 42. Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Chromasens Corporate Summa

….….Continued

