Global Line Scan Camera Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Line Scan Camera in China, including the following market information:

China Line Scan Camera Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Line Scan Camera Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Line Scan Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Line Scan Camera Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Line Scan Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Line Scan Camera production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Line Scan Camera Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Line Scan Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Camera Link

GigE/10GigE

Other

The segment of Camera Link holds extremely largest share in global market, which accounts for about 71% in 2018.

China Line Scan Camera Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Line Scan Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrials

Medical and Life Sciences

Scientific Research

Other

The industrials segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of about 66% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Line Scan Camera Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Teledyne

Basler

Cognex

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

JAI A/S

HIK vision

Huaray Tech

Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Line Scan Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Line Scan Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Line Scan Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 China Line Scan Camera Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Line Scan Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Line Scan Camera Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Line Scan Camera Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Line Scan Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Line Scan Camera Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Line Scan Camera Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Line Scan Camera Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Line Scan Camera Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Line Scan Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Scan Camera Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Line Scan Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Scan Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Camera Link

4.1.3 GigE/10GigE

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Line Scan Camera Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrials

5.1.3 Medical and Life Sciences

5.1.4 Scientific Research

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Line Scan Camera Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Teledyne

6.1.1 Teledyne Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Teledyne Business Overview

6.1.3 Teledyne Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Teledyne Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Teledyne Key News

6.2 Basler

6.2.1 Basler Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Basler Business Overview

6.2.3 Basler Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Basler Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Basler Key News

6.3 Cognex

6.3.1 Cognex Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Cognex Business Overview

6.3.3 Cognex Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Cognex Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Cognex Key News

6.4 Vieworks Co., Ltd.

6.4.1 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Business Overview

6.4.3 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Vieworks Co., Ltd. Key News

6.5 JAI A/S

6.5.1 JAI A/S Corporate Summary

6.5.2 JAI A/S Business Overview

6.5.3 JAI A/S Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 JAI A/S Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 JAI A/S Key News

6.6 HIK vision

6.6.1 HIK vision Corporate Summary

6.6.2 HIK vision Business Overview

6.6.3 HIK vision Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 HIK vision Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 HIK vision Key News

6.7 Huaray Tech

6.6.1 Huaray Tech Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Huaray Tech Business Overview

6.6.3 Huaray Tech Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Huaray Tech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Huaray Tech Key News

6.8 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED)

6.8.1 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Business Overview

6.8.3 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nippon Electro-Sensory Devices (NED) Key News

6.9 Chromasens

6.9.1 Chromasens Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Chromasens Business Overview

6.9.3 Chromasens Line Scan Camera Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Chromasens Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Chromasens Key News

7 Line Scan Camera Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Line Scan Camera Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Line Scan Camera Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Line Scan Camera Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Line Scan Camera Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Line Scan Camera Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Line Scan Camera Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Line Scan Camera Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Line Scan Camera Export Market

7.3.2 China Line Scan Camera Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Line Scan Camera Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Line Scan Camera Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Line Scan Camera Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Line Scan Camera in China

Table 2. Top Players in China, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. China Line Scan Camera Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. China Line Scan Camera Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. China Line Scan Camera Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. China Line Scan Camera Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Line Scan Camera Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. China Manufacturers Line Scan Camera Product Type

Table 9. List of China Tier 1 Line Scan Camera Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Line Scan Camera Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Line Scan Camera Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Line Scan Camera Revenue in China (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Line Scan Camera Sales in China (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Line Scan Camera Sales in China (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Line Scan Camera Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Line Scan Camera Revenue in China, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Line Scan Camera Sales in China, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Line Scan Camera Sales in China, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Teledyne Corporate Summary

Table 20. Teledyne Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 21. Teledyne Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Basler Corporate Summary

Table 23. Basler Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 24. Basler Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Cognex Corporate Summary

Table 26. Cognex Line Scan Camera Product Offerings

Table 27. Cognex Line Scan Camera Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Vieworks Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary

….….Continued

